FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?

UK allows US to use bases for ‘defensive’ strikes on Iran; Opposition calls it ‘Mother of All U-Turns’

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: All about date, history, significance and festive traditions

UP Shocker: Varanasi student shot dead on campus, father demands encounter of accused; Protests erupts in college, teachers attacked

US-Israel-Iran War: Why has Switzerland banned weapons export to US?

Gold, silver prices today, March 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh dethrones Allu Arjun, Prabhas, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali, earns Rs 300 crore in just 2 days

US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei's extends message on Eid-Ul-Fitr, President Pezeshkian says Tehran doesn't seek nuclear weapons

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices

Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?

US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh dethrones Allu Arjun, Prabhas, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali, earns Rs 300 crore in just 2 days

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer's film earns Rs 300 cr in 2 days

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: All about date, history, significance and festive traditions

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 will be celebrated on March 21, marking the end of Ramadan. It is a joyful Islamic festival of gratitude, prayers, charity, and togetherness, where families gather, share meals, and celebrate spiritual growth after a month of fasting.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: All about date, history, significance and festive traditions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2026, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 21, depending on the sighting of the moon. This special occasion marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims across the world. As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date of Eid can vary slightly based on local moon sightings.

What is Eid ul-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important Islamic festivals. It signifies the completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline. With the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims break their fast and come together to celebrate with joy and gratitude.

Duration and Celebrations

While Eid ul-Fitr is officially observed for one day, celebrations often continue for up to three days in many parts of the world. These days are typically filled with gatherings, festive meals, and visits to friends and relatives. In several countries, the occasion is marked by public holidays, allowing people to fully participate in the festivities.

Meaning and Importance

The phrase 'Eid ul-Fitr” translates to 'festival of breaking the fast.' It reflects both happiness and thankfulness after completing Ramadan. The day is a time to appreciate spiritual growth and express gratitude for the strength to observe fasting and engage in worship.

Charity also plays a central role in the festival. Muslims are encouraged to support those in need so that everyone can share in the joy of Eid, reinforcing the values of compassion and community.

Traditions and Practices

The day begins with a special congregational prayer performed in the morning. Before heading to the prayer, people usually bathe, wear their best clothes, and apply fragrance. It is also customary to follow the tradition of taking a different route when returning from the prayer.

After the prayer, families and friends exchange greetings, share meals, and often give gifts. The atmosphere is one of happiness, unity, and togetherness.

Historical Background

Eid al-Fitr was first celebrated in 624 CE by Prophet Muhammad in Madinah. It was established as a day of celebration following the completion of fasting in Ramadan, giving Muslims a meaningful and joyful occasion to mark their devotion.

Why Eid ul-Fitr Matters

Eid ul-Fitr is not only a celebration but also a reminder of faith, unity, and generosity. It strengthens relationships, encourages kindness, and brings communities together. Above all, it marks the successful completion of a spiritually enriching journey during Ramadan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?
US-Iran War to end now? Has Donald Trump achieved objectives?
UK allows US to use bases for ‘defensive’ strikes on Iran; Opposition calls it ‘Mother of All U-Turns’
UK allows US to use bases for ‘defensive’ strikes on Iran
Eid ul-Fitr 2026: All about date, history, significance and festive traditions
Eid ul-Fitr 2026: All about date, history, significance and festive traditions
UP Shocker: Varanasi student shot dead on campus, father demands encounter of accused; Protests erupts in college, teachers attacked
Varanasi student shot dead on campus, father demands encounter of accused
US-Israel-Iran War: Why has Switzerland banned weapons export to US?
US-Israel-Iran War: Why has Switzerland banned weapons export to US?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement