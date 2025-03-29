Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: As the holy month of Ramzan 2025 comes to an end, the sighting of the Shawwal crescent has been confirmed in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30. The confirmation came after the crescent moon was sighted on Saturday evening, marking the conclusion of Ramadan and the beginning of the new Islamic month.

Saudi Arabia confirms Eid on Sunday

In an official announcement, the Haramain Sharifain stated on X: "Eid Al Fitr 1446/2025 is tomorrow: Sunday, 30 March 2025. The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1446 was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today; subsequently, tomorrow is the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1446." This declaration was followed by similar announcements from other Gulf nations.

Gulf nations to celebrate Eid on March 30

Saudi Arabia’s declaration has set the stage for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across the Gulf region. The Crescent Sighting Committee at Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs confirmed the sighting, declaring Sunday as the first day of Eid in the country. Likewise, the United Arab Emirates’ Moon Sighting Committee also confirmed the sighting, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s announcement. Other Gulf nations, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, are expected to follow suit.

India and Pakistan to celebrate Eid on March 31

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31, as per the customary delay of a day from the Gulf nations. In accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar, the final confirmation will only be made after the crescent moon is sighted in the respective countries on Sunday evening.

Typically, South Asian nations celebrate Eid a day after Saudi Arabia due to geographical positioning and the moon sighting pattern. In previous years, moon sighting committees in India and Pakistan have often confirmed the crescent a day later, leading to celebrations the following day.

The significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk. The festival is celebrated with prayers, feasting, and charity, as families and communities come together to mark the joyous occasion. Special prayers, known as Eid Salah, are held in mosques and open grounds, followed by festive meals and the tradition of giving 'Zakat al-Fitr'—charitable donations to the needy.

As millions around the world prepare to celebrate, the confirmation of the moon sighting serves as a reminder of unity and shared faith among Muslims globally. Whether on March 30 or March 31, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 promises to be a moment of joy, gratitude, and spiritual renewal for all.

