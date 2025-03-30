From traditional favourites to modern delights, here are ten must-try recipes to make your Eid-ul-Fitr feast truly special.

Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of togetherness, gratitude, and indulgence in delightful flavours. After a month of fasting, families gather to mark the occasion with a lavish feast filled with rich and aromatic dishes. From traditional favourites to modern delights, here are ten must-try recipes to make your Eid-ul-Fitr feast truly special.

1. Sheer Khurma

A signature Eid dessert, sheer khurma is a rich and creamy dish made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and dry fruits. It is flavoured with cardamom and saffron, making it a perfect treat for the occasion.

2. Biryani

No Eid celebration is complete without a fragrant and flavourful biryani. Whether you prefer chicken, mutton, or vegetable biryani, the blend of aromatic spices and saffron-infused rice makes this dish a crowd-pleaser.

3. Nihari

A slow-cooked delicacy, nihari is a rich and spicy stew made with tender meat and infused with bold spices. Served with naan or paratha, this dish is a favourite at Eid gatherings.

4. Haleem

A protein-packed dish, haleem is made with lentils, wheat, and meat, slow-cooked to perfection. This hearty dish is both nutritious and delicious, perfect for the festive season.

5. Mutton Korma

This Mughlai classic features succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a rich, creamy, and spiced gravy. Best enjoyed with naan or steamed rice, mutton korma is a must-have on the Eid menu.

6. Shami Kebabs

These melt-in-the-mouth kebabs are made from minced meat and chana dal, flavoured with aromatic spices. Shami kebabs make a delicious appetiser to start your Eid feast.

7. Seviyan Kheer

A lighter version of sheer khurma, seviyan kheer is made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a simple yet delicious dessert that is a staple in many Eid celebrations.

8. Chicken Malai Tikka

Tender chicken pieces marinated in cream, cheese, and spices, then grilled to perfection, make chicken malai tikka an irresistible appetiser for your Eid spread.

9. Phirni

A traditional rice pudding, phirni is made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and saffron. Served chilled in clay pots, it is a refreshing and delicious dessert.

10. Falooda

A refreshing drink-dessert, falooda is made with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and chilled milk, topped with ice cream. It’s a perfect way to end a lavish Eid meal.

