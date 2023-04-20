Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp status to share

The most important festival of Muslims is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is also known as Sweet Eid. This festival is celebrated after the sighting of the moon on the last day of the month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. On this special day, people of the Muslim community celebrate this festival with pomp and show by looking at the half-moon.

This year, the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 22. Celebrate this festival with your friends and family and send them Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status.

Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status:

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!

Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid. May Allah bless you every day.

May Allah bless your days and nights with all his blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! I hope Allah grants you a healthy life and blesses you with prosperity and boundless happiness.

May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides us throughout and shows us the right path in life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of rejoicing and bliss. It is a day of blessing and peace. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

May Allah keep blessing you and giving you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion of Eid.

May you continue to grow wiser every day! Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

