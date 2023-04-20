Search icon
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings, to share with your family and friends

Here are some WhatsApp wishes to send to your friends and family to give them warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Reported By:DNA We Team| Edited By: DNA We Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 08:43 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Muslims worldwide are prepared to celebrate the auspicious holiday of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is about to come to a close.  Depending on the moon sighting, India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22 or April 23, 2023.

Eid-ul-Fitr, commonly referred to as "Meethi Eid," is observed with generous charitable giving, eating, and prayer offerings. On Thursday, April 20, presumably signalling the end of Ramadan, the crescent of Shawwal will be visible in Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomy Centre, according to Gulf News. 

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar, according to the Islamic calendar. 

Here are some WhatsApp wishes to send to your friends and family to give them warm wishes

  • May Allah's blessings abound in your life, bringing you happiness and fulfilment now and forever. Wishing you, happy Eid Mubarak!
  • Best wishes for Eid are being sent. May Allah continue to bless you.
  • May Allah's merciful blessings fill your life with delight and touch every area of it. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr
  • The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of joy and enjoyment. It is a blessed and peaceful day. It is a day to honour brotherhood above everything else. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
  • On the occasion of Eid, may Allah grant you and your family calm, peace, pleasure, wellness, and success.

READ | Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting date, timings in New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru

 

List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
