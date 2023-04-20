Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings, to share with your family and friends

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Muslims worldwide are prepared to celebrate the auspicious holiday of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is about to come to a close. Depending on the moon sighting, India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22 or April 23, 2023.

Eid-ul-Fitr, commonly referred to as "Meethi Eid," is observed with generous charitable giving, eating, and prayer offerings. On Thursday, April 20, presumably signalling the end of Ramadan, the crescent of Shawwal will be visible in Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomy Centre, according to Gulf News.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar, according to the Islamic calendar.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes to send to your friends and family to give them warm wishes

May Allah's blessings abound in your life, bringing you happiness and fulfilment now and forever. Wishing you, happy Eid Mubarak!

Best wishes for Eid are being sent. May Allah continue to bless you.

May Allah's merciful blessings fill your life with delight and touch every area of it. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of joy and enjoyment. It is a blessed and peaceful day. It is a day to honour brotherhood above everything else. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

On the occasion of Eid, may Allah grant you and your family calm, peace, pleasure, wellness, and success.

