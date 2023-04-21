Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: These countries have announced the festival on Friday

Eid-ul-Fitr is a Muslim festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies each year as it is based on the sighting of the new moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion for Muslims all around the world. It is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the end of a month of fasting and spiritual growth. The day typically begins with Muslims attending special prayers in mosques or outdoor locations, followed by a day of feasting and celebration.

During Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims are encouraged to give to charity and share their blessings with others. It is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation, with many Muslims reaching out to family and friends they may have had conflicts with in the past.

Following is the list of countries that are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday:

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sudan

Syria

Tunisia

UAE

Yemen

When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India?

After the sighting of the Eid moon, it was decided that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated in Arab countries on Friday, April 21. And in India, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. On the occasion of Eid, people wear new clothes, hug each other, feed each other vermicelli and give gifts. This festival of Islam religion basically promotes peace and brotherhood and shows dedication towards its religion.

