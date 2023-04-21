Search icon
Eid ul fitr 2023: Namaz timings in India, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru, Srinagar

After the sighting of the Eid moon, it was decided that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated in Arab countries on Friday, April 21. And in India, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

Eid ul-Fitr is a significant Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. The exact date of Eid ul-Fitr 2023 will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion for Muslims all around the world. It is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the end of a month of fasting and spiritual growth. The day typically begins with Muslims attending special prayers in mosques or outdoor locations, followed by a day of feasting and celebration.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 in India?

After the sighting of the Eid moon, it was decided that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated in Arab countries on Friday, April 21. And in India, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. 

The moon's position and the weather will determine the moon sighting times throughout India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru and more. It's interesting to note that Kerala is the only state in India where Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled according to Saudi Arabia's moon sighting.

When does Iftar start?

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' as per the cities in India:

Mumbai- 05:33 am to 06:49 pm

Delhi- 05:11 am to 06:32 pm

Chennai- 05:05 am to 06:20 pm

Hyderabad- 05:11 am to 06:29 pm

Bangalore-05:16 am to 06:34 pm

Ahmedabad- 05:33 am to 06:50 pm

Kolkata- 04:30 am to 05:47 pm

Pune- 05:29 am to 06:48 pm

Jaipur- 05:18 am to 06:39 pm

Lucknow- 04:57 am to 06:17 pm

Kanpur- 05:00 am to 06:20 pm

Indore- 05:20 am to 06:40 pm

Patna- 04:41 am to 06:00 pm

Chandigarh- 05:11 am to 06:35 pm

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: These countries have announced the festival on Friday

 

 

