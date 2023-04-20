Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting: When is Chand Raat in India?

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The night prior to Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha is referred to as Chand Raat in South Asian cultures, particularly in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. "Chand" implies moon in Urdu, and "Raat" means night, so the term is related to the night when Muslims see a crescent or new moon, which marks the final day of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Chand Raat will be observed in India tomorrow, April 21.

People buy new clothes and other items to wear on Eid day on this joyful night. People celebrate by eating sweets, receiving gifts, and saying "Eid Mubarak" to one another since this significant festival signifies the end of a period of fasting and is a time of festivity with loved ones. Markets are typically vibrant with activity at this time.

After the joyous night of Chand Raat, Islamic followers around the world observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a major religious holiday that indicates the end of Ramadan, a month-long fasting period during which Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Since the fast is being observed during this time, Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, while Shawwal is the tenth, with its first day observed as Eid-ul-Fitr everywhere.

Several Western nations, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and others, reported seeing the moon on Thursday. Eid will be observed in these nations on Friday. However, on April 21 the moon should be visible in India.

