Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: India likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia, here’s why

Most Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, are expected to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Representational Image

The conclusion of Ramadan is commemorated with the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated with great fervour and excitement in countries as diverse as India and Saudi Arabia. It is possible that India and Saudi Arabia may jointly celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in 2023.

It would be very difficult, if not impossible, for people in most Middle Eastern nations to see the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday, as reported by the International Astronomical Centre. No reports of the crescent from the Middle East, North Africa, or the United Kingdom are expected on Thursday, according to a research commissioned by the British government.

According to these sources, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations would most likely celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

However, Eid-ul-Fitr may be observed on either a Saturday or a Sunday in India. If the crescent is not seen on Friday, however, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day, on Saturday.

This implies that it is possible for both India and Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day, if the forecasts of the International Astronomical Centre and the British government come true and the crescent is spotted in India on Friday.

If you want to know when Eid-ul-Fitr will be, you have to look at the crescent moon. So, until the crescent is seen, nothing is set in stone. It is unlikely, but not impossible, that India and Saudi Arabia would jointly observe Eid ul-Fitr.

