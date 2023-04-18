Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Check date, timings of moon sighting in Kerala and Kashmir (file photo)

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: The holy month of Ramadan which started on March 23 in India, will culminate soon with Eid-ul-Fitr. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Now Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by them.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims of all ages. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon. The exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different parts of the world.

Eid-Ul-Fitr Kerala and Kashmir date:

As per the official website, the festival will be observed in Kerala on April 21. However, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala and Kashmir depends on the sighting of the new moon. The dates may differ due to regional variations and the time of the moon sighting.

In Kerala, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated a day before than the rest of the country. This is because the moon sighting committee in the state adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon.

Kerala is the only Indian state whose date for Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. The state government announces a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr based on the decision of the moon sighting committee.

In Kashmir, the start of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the grand mufti of the state who is authorized to declare the beginning of the festival based on the sighting of the new moon.

According to the official website, this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir on April 22nd. The celebrations in the state include praying in mosques and visiting friends and family. The exact timing of the moon sighting may vary depending on factors such as weather conditions and the moon's position.