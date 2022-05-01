Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting in India: Will crescent moon be visible today? know details

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

According to Saudi authorities, the Eid moon was not visible in Saudi Arabia on April 30, 2022. As a result, Muslims there will now celebrate Eid on May 2, 2022, following the end of Ramadan. Let us remind you that Muslims in Saudi Arabia began fasting one day earlier than those in India. So, the Eid moon will appear for the first time there. During the month of Ramadan, many people visit Saudi Arabia and then return home after Eid.

As the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and other Western countries has been announced for May 2, countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other neighbouring countries in the same time zone will celebrate the holy festival on May 3. Ramadan lasts around 720 hours. During this period, Muslims are required to fast during the daytime. To break the fast, they eat their first meal, sehri, before sunrise and their last meal, iftar, after sunset.

Before beginning Eid celebrations, all Muslims give donations to the poor and needy. This is also a period when people participate in various humanitarian initiatives. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan, and the tenth is Shawwal, the first day of which is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr around the world. Muslims around the world are preparing to see the crescent moon, to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Moonsighting: Eid al-Fitr 2022

While the specific time of the moon sighting in India has yet to be confirmed, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court and moon seeing committees in the UAE, Qatar, and other Arab governments have announced that Eid would be celebrated on Monday, May 2.

Depending on moon sightings in South Asian countries, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries may observe Eid on the same day as Gulf countries for the first time. The Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon, determines the Eid al-Fitr date each year. The sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning of any Islamic month.

