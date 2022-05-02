Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting in India: Crescent sighted, Eid to be celebrated on May 3

File Photo

With the holy month of Ramzan in 2022 close to conclusion, millions of eyes have been pointed upwards towards the sky for sighting the crescent moon. The moon marking the arrival of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is called the Shawwal crescent moon.

The festival comes after the holy month in which followers of the Islamic faith practice Roza (fasting) all over the world. This ritual is performed with the observance of sehri and iftar. Sehri marks the beginning of a Roza while iftar marks the end.

The exact date and timings of Eid-ul-Fitr varies in different countries based on the moon sighting. The crescent moon was sighted in India on Monday, 2 May 2022. Eid-al-Fitr 2022 is now set to be celebrated tomorrow on Tuesday, May 3.

With the arrival of the holy festival, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to fellow countrymen with an appeal to "rededicate" themselves to the "service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and the needy".

"Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy," President Kovind said.

