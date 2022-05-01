Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Delicious recipes you can make at home to celebrate the festival

Pixabay

The world is gearing up for Eid 2022, which will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd. The celebration also commemorates the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month during which Muslims fast all day. On the day of Eid, however, there is no fasting. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as 'Meethi Eid,' is celebrated with mass prayer offerings, charity, and feasting. Eid is widely observed and celebrated all across the world. On this auspicious day, millions of Muslim households all over the world welcome friends and relatives to their homes to rejoice. Because Eid feasts contain expensive delicacies and desserts, the day before the gathering may be stressful for those hosting.

Biryani



Without a question, the most popular food served at Eid is biryani. The majority of people like the savoury and delectable chicken biryani served with a dish of curd and salan. Chicken or mutton can be used to make the biryani. Slow-cooked rice is combined with spices, veggies, and meat bits in this recipe. With only one bite, there is an explosion of aroma and flavour.

Galouti Kebabs

One of the most popular Eid meals is galouti, which means'soft.' These kebabs are so delicate that they immediately melt in your mouth. These kebabs, cooked with a variety of spices, are a delectable treat for your taste buds. With rupali roti and parantha, galouti kebabs are delicious.



Sheer Khurma

This Eid meal is a traditional dish that is made in a number of ways in various households. Sheer Khurma is a vermicelli pudding that is traditionally served during the Eid festival. Sheer is the Persian word for milk, and khurma is the Persian word for dates. It's a delectable Indian dish made with vermicelli, milk, and lots of almonds.

Chicken Pilaf

This rice pilaf, like many others from the region, is strewn with saffron-infused water to create fragrant yellow rice patches. The whole pilaf is wrapped in a crispy, golden-brown, cracker-thin casing made of butter-saturated lavash.