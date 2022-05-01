Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Date, time and more

Pic: EFE

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It will be celebrated with the first sighting of the crescent moon after a month of fasting and feasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of Shawaal, the Islamic calendar's tenth month.

READ | Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages to share for Eid Mubarak

Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Date and time

Eid is observed on different days around the world depending on the sighting of the new moon. Eid ul- Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid falls on May 3, according to the central government's holiday calendar.

However, the celebration will be dependent on the sighting of the new moon as the date of Eid varies from year to year due to the Hijri calendar (lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon).

On Sunday, the crescent moon could not be sighted in India. It means Eid will be celebrated here on Tuesday, May 3.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

Depending on moon sightings in South Asian countries, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries may observe Eid on the same day as Gulf countries for the first time.

READ | 5 refreshing summer drinks you must try to beat the heat