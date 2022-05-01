Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Crescent moon not sighted in India, Eid celebrations on May 3

File Photo

The pious month of Ramadan has now come to an end. Muslims across the world are now preparing to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in a grand manner. From lavish meals to new clothes, the holy festival is known to bring in positive vibrations as Muslims pray to seek the blessings of Allah.

Those waiting for Eid celebrations have to wait a little longer as the crescent moon couldn’t be sighted in India today and hence, the festival will now be celebrated on May 3.

Let us tell you that the final date of Eid-ul-Fitr will be decided by several moon sighting committees depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims in Saudi Arabia are observing the ‘Roza’ (obligatory fasting) today as well because the crescent hasn’t been sighted yet.

Notably, the exact date of Eid will depend upon moon sighting. As of yet, the celebration is expected to begin on May 2 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to media reports, the Shawwal crescent has been sighted in some countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Philippines. Therefore, these countries will be celebrating the festival on May 2.

The date of Eid changes every year because of the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the moon’s phases. The month of Ramadan begins when a new crescent moon is sighted and confirmed by the religious authorities. This year, it started on the evening of April 2 and is likely to end on May 2. The month-long fasting rituals will come to an end when Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid.

On the day of Eid, Muslims adorn new clothes and greet each other ‘Eid Mubarakh’. Children ask for ‘Eidi’ (gifts or money) from their elders. Muslims families and friends relish eating delicious sewiyan, biryani and kebab.