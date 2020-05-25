Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: History, significance, food & more

The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr is to express thanks to Allah for giving Muslims the courage to observe fast for the entire month of Ramadan.

One of the most celebrated festivals of the Islamic community is here. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month Ramadan. Muslims celebrate Eid with grandeur and joy by preparing delicacies, families gathering together for Eid, and splurging on new clothes.

Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr literally means 'festival of breaking the fast' therefore declaring an end to the fasting month of Ramadan.

At the break of dawn, on the first of Shawwal(next month after Ramadan in the Islamic calendar), practicing Muslims wake up before sunrise, offer Salatul Fajr (the pre-sunrise prayer), and in keeping with the traditions of the Prophet Mohammed clean their teeth with a toothbrush, take a shower before prayers, put on new clothes (or the best available), and apply perfume.

Muslims recite the takbir( raising of the hands to the ears while saying Allahu Akbar, which means 'God is greatest'), a declaration of faith, and give special charitable contributions known as Zakat al-Fitr.

The festival encourages charity, especially to the poor on this auspicious occasion.

They wear the best clothes and exchange good wishes with neighbours, friends, and family. Women apply henna on their hands as a mark of happiness and merriment. They clean the house, decorate it, and prepare delicious food for guests.

Food is an essential part of the festival. Muslims prepare delicacies like Sevaiyyan and Sheerkhurma as a tradition.

Eid gifts, also known as Eidi is given to children and immediate relatives.

History

The first Eid al-Fitr was celebrated in 624 CE by the Prophet Mohammed and his companions after the victory of the battle of Jang-e-Badar.

Anas ibn Malik, a companion of the Prophet Mohammed has written in a hadith that Eid al-Fitr was instituted by the Prophet after his journey from Mecca to Medinah.

A common greeting during this holiday is Eid Mubarak, which means, “Have a blessed Eid!”



Food

Food is a big part of Eid-ul-Fitr. From Sheer Khurma to biryani & korma, there are a number of delicacies which is prepared on this day. But Sheer Khurma holds an important place. Sheer Khurma is often prepared by Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr and is served during breakfast. This is also served to all guests who visit on that day to share the joy of Eid.