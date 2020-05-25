Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Best WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, quotes to wish Eid Mubarak to your loved ones

Eid-Ul-Fitr, a holy festival celebrated after observing Rozas (fasting in Islam) for a period of close to 30 days. The festival marks the end of the holy and auspicious month of Ramzan or Ramadan during which people in the Muslim community worldwide observe Roza and pray to their almighty for a prosperous and happy life.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is observed as a holy fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water during the period between sunrise to sunset.

With Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 is being celebrated today i.e- 25th May 2020, take a look at some quotes, messages to wish your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook on this auspicious festival.

1. Eid Mubarak! May Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual thoughts, and your mind with wisdom.

2. May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life. Here's wishing that you celebrate the day with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with love.

3. Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you always and may this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone.

4. May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid day. Wishing you Eid Mubarak!

5. Wishing you a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you, Eid Mubarak!

6. Success in everything you do, heart filled with love so true, home full of smiles and laughter, and happy life ever after, these are my wishes on Eid for you.

7. Twinkling stars on a dark night, sighting of the moon in the sky, feeling the essence of Allah, praying for the betterment of mankind.

8. Hope this auspicious occasion of Eid brings purity and sanctity to our souls and peace to humanity. Eid Mubaarak!

.9. I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid ul Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the Bakrid Mubarak!

10. Let there be light, positivity and happiness in your life and may there never be any dearth of good friends. Eid Mubarak Dost!