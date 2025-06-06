Here are the five special Eid recipes that will bring joy to your table and delight your family and friends.

The occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) or Eid-al-Adha is the second-holiest festival of Islam, and is going to be observed in India on June 7. It's time to celebrate and indulge in delicious delicacies on the occasion of Bakra Eid. And who says you can't have your favourite foods while taking care of your health? We bring you some fun variations to the traditional Bakra Eid recipe that will enhance your taste buds and help you achieve your health goals.

Here are the five special Eid recipes that will bring joy to your table and delight your family and friends.

1. Sheer Khurma (Saffron Milk Pudding)

Ingredients:

1 liter of low-fat milk

1/2 cup vermicelli (wheat or whole grain)

1/4 cup dates, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

2 tablespoons almonds, chopped

2 tablespoons pistachios, chopped

A pinch of saffron (optional)

1 tablespoon honey

Cardamom powder to taste

Instructions:

1. To make this special Bakra Eid dish, take a non-stick pan and roast the vermicelli in it till it turns golden brown.

2. In a separate vessel, bring the milk to a gentle boil. Add the roasted vermicelli, dates, raisins, saffron and cardamom powder to it.

3. Cook on low flame, stirring occasionally, till the vermicelli is cooked and the milk thickens to a pudding-like consistency.

4. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly. Add honey or a sweetener to it.

5. Garnish with chopped almonds and chopped pistachios. Serve hot or cold.

2. Shami Kebabs (Spicy Meat Patties)

Ingredients:

500 grams lean ground chicken or turkey

1/2 cup chana dal, soaked

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 green chillies, finely chopped (optional)

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Cooking oil for shallow frying

Instructions:

1. Kebabs are perfect for Bakra Eid, and to make these, boil soaked chickpeas in water till they become soft. Strain the water and keep it aside.

2. In a food processor, combine the ground chicken, cooked chickpeas, onions, garlic, ginger, green chillies, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt and fresh coriander leaves.

3. Process until well mixed and form into small patties.

4. Heat a cooking oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Keep cooking the patties till they turn golden brown on both sides.

5. Serve the shami kebabs with mint chutney or yogurt sauce.

3. Mutton Biryani

Ingredients:

500 gms of lean mutton, chopped into pieces

2 cups basmati rice, soaked

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, thinly sliced ​​* 2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp plain yogurt * 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

A handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Biryani is one of the most favourite Bakra Eid recipes. Heat oil in a large vessel. Add chopped onions to the cooking process and keep cooking till they turn golden brown. Keep half of the cooked onions aside to use as a garnish later.

2. In the same vessel, add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add mutton pieces and cook till brown.

3. Add tomatoes, curd, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, mint leaves, coriander leaves and salt. Mix well.

4. Cover the vessel and simmer for about 30 minutes or till the mutton becomes soft.

5. Meanwhile, cook the soaked rice till it is 70 percent cooked. Drain the water and keep aside.

6. Layer the partially cooked rice over the mutton in the vessel. Close the lid tightly and cook on a low flame for about 20 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

7. Garnish with the remaining fried onions and serve hot with raita or salad.

4. Maamool (Date Filled Cookies)

Ingredients:

2 cups wheat flour

1/2 cup semolina flour

1/2 cup olive oil or melted butter

1/2 cup warm water

2 tablespoons honey or powdered jaggery

1 teaspoon rose water (optional)

1 teaspoon orange blossom water (optional)

1 cup date paste

A pinch of ground cinnamon (optional)

Powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional)

5. Korma (Creamy Yoghurt-Based Curry)

Ingredients:

500 grams of boneless chicken or lamb meat, chopped into pieces

1 cup plain yogurt, whisked

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Let's make Korma this Bakra Eid! Heat oil in a large pan. Add chopped onions to the pan and cook them till they turn golden brown.

2. Add chopped garlic and grated ginger. Saute for a minute.

3. Add chicken or lamb meat pieces and cook till they turn brown.

4. Add tomato puree, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well.

5. Lower the heat and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the meat is cooked.

6. Slowly add the whisked curd and keep stirring continuously to prevent the curd from curdling.

7. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes, to let the flavours blend.

8. Before serving, sprinkle garam masala and fresh coriander leaves on it.