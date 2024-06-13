Twitter
Lifestyle

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: How do Muslims across the world celebrate Bakrid?

This festival is marked by various customs and traditions across different cultures and countries.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: How do Muslims across the world celebrate Bakrid?
Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, it honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God. However, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead. This festival is marked by various customs and traditions across different cultures and countries.

In Saudi Arabia, the celebrations are particularly significant because they coincide with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Pilgrims perform the ritual of sacrificing an animal, typically a sheep, goat, or cow, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and the less fortunate. This act symbolizes Ibrahim's devotion and God's mercy. Non-pilgrims also participate by attending prayers at mosques, feasting, and sharing meat.

In South Asia, particularly in countries like Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, Eid ul Adha is celebrated with great fervor. Families often purchase animals weeks in advance and care for them until the day of sacrifice. The day begins with special prayers at mosques or open grounds, followed by the ritual sacrifice. The meat is divided into three parts: one-third for the family, one-third for friends and relatives, and one-third for the needy. Festivities include elaborate feasts, new clothes, and visiting loved ones.

In the Middle East and North Africa, countries like Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco have their own unique customs. In Egypt, for example, the streets are bustling with vendors selling sacrificial animals. After the sacrifice, families gather for festive meals and distribute food to the poor. In Turkey, the holiday is known as Kurban Bayramı. People often travel to visit relatives, and communal prayers are held in mosques and public squares.

In Indonesia and Malaysia, the largest Muslim-majority countries in Southeast Asia, Eid ul Adha, known locally as Hari Raya Haji, is marked by communal prayers, sacrifices, and the distribution of meat. Communities often come together to ensure that even the poorest members receive a share of the feast.

In Western countries with significant Muslim populations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, Muslims celebrate Eid ul Adha by gathering for prayers at mosques or community centers, holding communal meals, and engaging in charitable activities. Despite being far from their homelands, they maintain the essence of the festival by fostering a sense of community and generosity.

