Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Top 'Eid Mubarak' wishes in different languages

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Top 13 ways to wish 'Eid Mubarak' in different cultures and languages on Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Top 'Eid Mubarak' wishes in different languages
File photo

Today (June 29), Muslims around the world will celebrate the sacred holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Muslims living in India will observe Bakrid or Bakra Eid today since India observes the festival one day after Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Adha, the second-most significant Islamic holiday, is being observed this year in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, other Gulf countries, the United States, and the United Kingdom on June 29 and in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries on June 29. 

It is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, or the Feast of Sacrifice. During the Bakrid celebrations, wishing someone "Eid Mubarak," which translates to "Blessed Eid" or "Happy Eid," is a customary and acceptable manner to express good wishes.

Eid Mubarak wishes in different languages:

  1. Arabic: "Eid Mubarak" (عيد مبارك)
  2. Bengali: "Eid Mubarak" (ঈদ মুবারক)
  3. Urdu: "Eid Mubarak" (عید مبارک)
  4. Hindi: ईद उल अधा की शुभकामनाएँ
  5. Turkish: “Bayramınız Kutlu Olsun”
  6. Indonesian: "Selamat Hari Raya" or “Selamat Idul Fitri”
  7. Malay: "Selamat Hari Raya" or “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri”
  8. Persian/Farsi: "Eid-e Shoma Mobarak" (عید شما مبارک)
  9. Swahili: “Heri ya Eid”
  10. Spanish: “Feliz Eid”
  11. French: “Bonne fête de l'Aïd”
  12. German: "Frohes Eidfest"
  13. Korean: “Eid mubalakeu” (Eid 무바라크)

