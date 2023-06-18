Eid-ul-Adha 2023 moon sighting: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatarz Oman to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent today

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid, is one of the two major Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. However, before Ibrahim could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact date may vary each year according to the sighting of the moon, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

This year, Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and other Arab states, as well as in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and Canada, will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on June 18; if the moon is sighted, Bakhreid celebrations will begin on June 28 in these nations, while the Day of Arafat, the primary Hajj ritual, will be observed on June 27.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha typically last for four days, starting on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Muslims around the world observe this occasion with prayers, acts of charity, feasting, and the sacrifice of animals. The act of sacrifice, known as Qurbani or Udhiya, is a symbolic representation of Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son.

During Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims dress in their best attire and gather in mosques or open prayer grounds for a special prayer called Salat al-Eid. The prayer is usually led by an Imam and includes specific recitations and supplications. After the prayer, Muslims exchange greetings and embrace one another, spreading the joy of the occasion.

Another significant aspect of Eid-ul-Adha is the distribution of meat from the sacrificed animals. The meat is divided into three parts: one part for the family, one part for relatives and friends, and one part for the less fortunate. This practice reflects the importance of generosity and sharing in Islam.

Eid-ul-Adha holds great significance for Muslims, emphasizing faith, obedience, and sacrifice. It is a time of joy, unity, and gratitude, as Muslims come together to celebrate and reflect on the values and teachings of Islam.