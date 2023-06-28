Eid ul-Adha 2023: 20 best wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with your family, friends

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Eid ul-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals also called the "Festival of Sacrifice" or "Bakrid," will soon be observed by Muslims all around the world. After Eid al-Fitr, it is regarded as the second-most significant event in the Islamic calendar. On June 28, Muslims all over the world will perform prayers at mosques or open spaces and will listen to sermons delivered by religious leaders.
Here’s a collection of wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha:
- Eid Mubarak!
- Happy Eid al Adha!
- Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!
- Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.
- May the Eid blessings fill your life with happiness, serenity, and wealth. Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all of my family members!
- Have a joyous day of eating and celebration!
- Happy Eid-Ul-Adha, and best wishes to you on this great day. May you receive innumerable blessings in life and eternal happiness in your household. Happy Eid to my entire family!
- May your prayers be heard as you make your sacrifices on this blessed day, and may your heart be filled with joy. Eid Mubarak to you and your family members!
- May this Eid-ul-Adha serve as a reminder of our family's closeness and solidarity. May we love and rejoice on this day. Eid Mubarak!
- May the magic of Eid envelope you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid ul-Adha!
- May Allah's unfathomable blessings surround you throughout your life in this world and beyond. Happy Eid!
- May Allah accept your sacrifice, pardon all of your sins, and lessen all of your suffering! Eid Mubarak.
- May your life's plate always be filled with sweet siwaiyan and topped with happy-making nuts. May You Have A Happy Eid.
- On Eid al-Adha and always, may Allah's wonderful bounties bring you peace, joy, and wealth. I hope you and your loved ones have a happy holiday. Happy Eid!
- May Allah's most excellent blessings envelop you in tranquilly, joy, and abundance. I'm wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha.
- May Allah accept your sacrifices on this good day and show you His mercy. May God increase your faith and grant you a life full of love and joy. Happy Eid, dear family!
- I hope you and your family have a joyful Eid-ul-Adha that is full of happy, humorous, and family-centred moments. I pray for Allah to bless you today and always. Happy Eid!
- May the enchantment of Eid-ul-Adha fill your life with love, peace, and joy. I wish you well and happiness in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!
- I want Allah to shower you and your family with his blessings on this blessed day. I wish you love, harmony, and warmth in your household. Happy Eid!
- May the blessings of Eid-Ul-Adha fill our hearts with joy, our homes with happiness, and our lives with prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid, dear family!