Eid ul-Adha 2023: 10 best Eid mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on Bakrid

One of the most significant Muslim holidays is Eid al-Adha, which is observed by Muslims everywhere. This festival is a happy occasion for all Muslims to celebrate. It is regarded as a sacrificial festival. The festival of Bakrid will be observed on June 29 this year since it falls on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar. Every year, the date of the holiday is determined by the appearance of the crescent Moon.
Here are some Eid greetings you can send your friends and family via Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS:
- * Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.
- * Sending you my wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!
- * May Allah bless you and your family. Eid Mubarak!
- * Eid Mubarak! Have a safe Eid!
- * May you be blessed today and every day. Wish you a very Happy Eid!
- * Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha.
- * Happy Eid al-Adha.
- * May Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality and your mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid-ul-Adha!
- * Let’s celebrate this Eid by sacrificing our egos! This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!
- * May Allah shower His divine blessing and fulfil all your dreams on Eid-al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!
- * May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Eid Mubarak to you and yours!