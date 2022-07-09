Eid-ul-Adha 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to send to loved ones on Bakrid

File Photo

The holy festival of Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims all over the world on July 9, 2022. As India celebrates Bakrid or Bakra Eid a day after Saudi Arabia, Muslims living in India will be observing the festival on July 10.

It was after the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon was seen on June 30 that Saudi Arabia announced June 9 as the day to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

Some countries, including the US, China, Russia will be observing the festival on July 9 and others like the UK, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore will be commemorating the auspicious day on July 10.

To celebrate this auspicious day, people with Muslim faith offer animal sacrifices to please Allah. They usually sacrifice cattle, including buffalo, goat depending on their budget.

The festival is considered to be a great occasion of joy and family gatherings. On this day, Muslim families come together to enjoy lavish meals.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-al-Adha 2022

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Here’s wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you win every challenge of life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022!

Enjoy peace, prosperity, and tranquility. Offer your best to Allah and know that your sacrifice will be rewarded with the most divine blessings of all.

Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha.

May the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!

Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Bakrid.