Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakrid dates in India, history and significance of this holy festival

Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, is one of the two most important festivals observed by the Muslim community.

The festival is also known as ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is just round the corner. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Celebrations of the same last for three days. Muslims all across the globe celebrate these days by praying, wearing new clothes, enjoying delicious cuisines and by spending the day with friends and family. The other prominent festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Bakra Eid 2021: Date, Day and Significance

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, this year. Therefore, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 (Wednesday), in India. However, Bakrid is being celebrated a day earlier in Saudi Arabia, i.e., on July 20.

It honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham who, when asked by God to sacrifice a thing dearest to him, readily agreed to sacrifice his son, Ismail, according to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish texts. Pleased with the readiness of Abraham and courage and faith of Ismail, God replaced the boy with a ram which was then sacrificed by a blindfolded Prophet Abraham. In honour of the divine incident, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days. The festival of Bakr Eid marks the sacrifice of Abraham. God had provided a male goat to Abraham to sacrifice, as a substitute for his son. As per God’s instructions, the male goat was then divided into three spares. The poor were offered one-third of the share and another portion was given to friends and families. The residual one-third portion was retained by the family of Abraham.