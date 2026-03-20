Eid Mubaraka, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Share these heartfelt Eid wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp messages with dear ones

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: The Ramadan season comes to an end prompting millions around the world to gather in jouyous festivities preparing for the popular Islamic festival. People wish each other with lovely messages to celebrate the occasion.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: The Ramadan season comes to an end prompting millions around the world to gather in jouyous festivities preparing for the popular Islamic festival. Saudi Arabia and many other Gulf nations have completed Eid moon sighting, a compulsory ritual which determine Eid ul-Fitr date.

The festival, also called Meethi Eid marks the time for prayer, self reflection and feasting. In India Eid 2026 will be celebrated on March 21 while in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it will be celebrated on March 20, Friday.

Eid Mubarak, happy Eid ul-Fitr

On this auspicious day, people wish each other with Eid Mubarak or Happy Eid. Along with the wishes they hig each other.

Here are some thoughtful messages, quotes and wishes to cheer up this happy occasion by sharing them with your loved ones friends and family.

Eid Mubarak 2026: Wishes and messages

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and endless joy this Eid ul-Fitr.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Eid Mubarak!

Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven.

Eid Mubarak! May all your prayers be answered and your sacrifices accepted.

Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr! Let gratitude sweeten every moment like sheer khurma.

Eid Mubarak to you and family! May this Shawwal bring prosperity and stronger bonds.

Wishing you a joyful and spiritually uplifting Eid. May this day remind us of the power of faith and the beauty of sacrifice. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your ibadah and reward you manifold.

Celebrate Eid with open hearts! Wishing you happiness that lasts all year.

Eid saadan! Moonlit joys, family hugs, and divine favors this Eid-ul-Fitr.