Eid Mubarak 2022: Unique gift ideas for your friends and family

The month-long obligatory fasting has come to an end as Muslims in India are celebrating the festival of Eid today. The special day is enjoyed with great enthusiasm by all the Muslims, who enjoy wearing new outfits and eating delicious food to make the most of Eid.

Muslims give each other Eidi, which can be in the form of money or any gift. Here are some interesting gifts that you can give as Eidi instead of giving money like always.

Self-care products

Self-care is one of the most important things that should be practised by everyone. While preparing for the festivals, we often forget to take care of ourselves. This Eid, you can prepare a special self-care hamper for your loved ones that will make them feel extra special. You can add face masks, mists, moisturisers, essential oils or even book a spa appointment for them.

Antique home decor pieces

If you are looking for something that will remain in you loved ones’ memories for a long time, then home decor items should definitely be on your list. You can gift lamps, scented candles, fancy showpiece articles, vases and what not. These home decor items are always liked by most people.

Food

Have you heard the saying that states the way to a person’s heart goes through their stomach? Well, that is definitely true for all the foodies out there. If you are planning Eid gift for someone who loves to relish savory snacks, yummy sweets or any other delicacy, you should definitely gift them food.

Plan a vacation for them

Life is best enjoyed in the moment and if you want your loved ones to make the most of their life, you can gift them a vacation. All you have to do is book their tickets to a beautiful destination and you will end up giving them one of the most memorable Eidi of their life.

Give money

If you are confused about what can be the best Eidi, then you can give them money. Despite being the easiest thing to gift, it can be the best because it allows the other person to get the thing that they want or need the most at this time.