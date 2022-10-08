Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: History, significance, how to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

File Photo

Muslims across the World are celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi or Eid e Milad today October 8, 2022. Those who belong to the Sufi or Barelvi school of thought celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e- Milad. The day is also known as Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic.

The date of Eid Milad un Nabi is different each year, as it depends on the sighting of the moon and the beginning of the third month in the Islamic calendar Rabi ul Awal. For the unversed, the last messenger of Islam the Prophet was born in 570 CE in the city of Mecca (Makkah).

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Date

This year the celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8 and will end on October 9. Eid Milad Un Nabi is celebrated across the World in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar Rabi ul Awal.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: History and Significance

The history of Eid-e-Milad dates back to the early days of Islam when people gathered to read poetry and sang verses to honour Prophet Muhammad. The celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday were started by the Fatimids and dates back to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam. Muslims who observe Milad-un-Nabi remember, discuss, and celebrate the Prophet's life on this day. People pray all night and send Milad-un-Nabi wishes to friends and family.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Lesser known facts

There are only restricted festivities on Eid Milad un Nabi as the same day also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. The event is usually marked by congregations where religious leaders make speeches on the life of the Prophet.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad un Nabi is to focus on the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.

The Sunni community observes Eid-e-Milad on the 12th day of the month while the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th.

Interestingly, there are many Muslims who believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet Muhammad do not exist in Islam. According to them, any other festival, except for Eid al Fitr and Eid e Adha is a form of biddah or innovation in religion.