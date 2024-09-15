Twitter
Lifestyle

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Know date, history, significance and more about this festival

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holds immense importance for Muslims as it serves as a time to remember and reflect on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Know date, history, significance and more about this festival
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is a significant Islamic festival commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered messenger of peace and mercy. Observed by Muslims worldwide, this occasion is marked by deep reflection on the Prophet’s teachings and life. Here’s all you need to know about Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024, from its date to its historical and cultural importance.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Date

In 2024, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be observed from the evening of Sunday, September 15, to the evening of Monday, September 16. Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the exact date of the celebration may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: History

The origins of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi date back to the early Islamic period, but it was not widely celebrated until centuries after Prophet Muhammad’s death, particularly from the 12th century onward. The day was initially marked by gatherings of scholars who recited Quranic verses and narrated stories from the Prophet’s life, emphasizing his teachings. Over time, these intimate gatherings transformed into larger, more community-focused celebrations across various Islamic communities.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Significance

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holds immense importance for Muslims as it serves as a time to remember and reflect on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Central to the Prophet’s messages were values of compassion, humility, and love for humanity, which are emphasized during the celebrations.

Muslims around the world observe the day with several acts of devotion, including:

  • Reciting the Quran
  • Offering prayers
  • Participating in charitable activities
  • Distributing food to the needy
  • Conducting processions in praise of the Prophet

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Celebrations and Traditions

The scale and style of celebrations vary across the Islamic world. However, common traditions include decorating homes and mosques with lights, organizing processions, and hosting communal meals. Special sermons and lectures are delivered, focusing on the Prophet’s life, his contributions to society, and his message of peace and morality. In some countries, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is a public holiday, further encouraging communities to come together for both religious and social gatherings.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi serves as a powerful reminder of Prophet Muhammad’s legacy, encouraging Muslims to follow his teachings of kindness, charity, and moral conduct in their daily lives.

