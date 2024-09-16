Twitter
Lifestyle

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

As you celebrate this significant event in 2024, here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. This special day is observed with great reverence and devotion by Muslims around the world. It is a time to reflect on the life and teachings of the Prophet and share the joy of the occasion with loved ones.

As you celebrate this significant event in 2024, here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Wishes

  • "May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire you to lead a life filled with love and compassion. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!"
  • "Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with peace, love, and happiness. May Allah’s grace shine upon you today and always!"
  • "On this holy occasion, may your heart be filled with devotion, and your home with joy. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!"
  • "May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family on this beautiful day of Eid. Wishing you all the happiness and success in the world!"
  • "May this Eid bring endless blessings, prosperity, and peace to your life. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!"

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: WhatsApp Messages 

  • "May the divine blessings of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi bring you closer to Allah and fill your heart with joy. Eid Mubarak!"
  • "On this joyous day, may you be surrounded by loved ones, and may your life be filled with peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"
  • "Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May the Prophet’s teachings light your way through life!"
  • "As we celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet, let’s remember to spread love, kindness, and compassion to everyone around us. Eid Mubarak!"
  • "Let’s celebrate the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad with prayers and devotion. Wishing you a joyful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi!"

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: Quotes

  • “The best of people are those that bring the most benefit to the rest of mankind.” – Prophet Muhammad
  • “Do not waste water even if you perform your ablution on the banks of an abundantly-flowing river.” – Prophet Muhammad
  • “Speak good or remain silent.” – Prophet Muhammad
  • “A good deed is one that brings benefit to another without causing harm to oneself.” – Prophet Muhammad
  • “He who does not show mercy to others, will not be shown mercy.” – Prophet Muhammad
