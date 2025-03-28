Celebrate this special day with your loved ones by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, images, and status messages.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: The most significant festival for Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Sweet Eid, is celebrated after the sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan. It marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. On this joyous occasion, the Muslim community gathers to celebrate with great enthusiasm, symbolised by the sighting of the crescent moon.

In 2025, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on either March 31 or April 1, depending on the moon sighting. Celebrate this special day with your loved ones by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, images, and status messages.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Wishes

May this Eid bring you endless joy, prosperity, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyous Eid filled with love and laughter.

May Allah accept your prayers, fasts, and good deeds and bless you with success. Eid Mubarak!

May your home be filled with happiness, your heart with love, and your soul with faith. Eid Mubarak!

On this blessed day, may all your dreams and prayers be answered. Wishing you a wonderful Eid!

Let this Eid be a time for joy, love, and harmony with family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of Eid illuminate your heart and soul with peace and contentment.

Eid is a day to reflect on the blessings in our lives. Wishing you happiness and prosperity.

May Allah’s divine grace and blessings be with you always. Eid Mubarak!

May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with success and peace.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: WhatsApp Messages

Eid Mubarak! May your life be filled with peace, joy, and prosperity on this holy occasion.

As we celebrate Eid, may our hearts be filled with gratitude and love. Wishing you a blessed day!

May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your faith. Eid Mubarak!

Rejoice on this beautiful occasion and thank Allah for His endless blessings. Happy Eid!

Sending you warm wishes and prayers for a wonderful Eid filled with happiness and peace.

May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. Wishing you a joyous Eid!

Eid is a time to spread love and joy. May this festival bring endless happiness to you and your family.

Celebrate Eid with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of generosity. Wishing you all the best!

Eid is not just a festival, it’s a feeling of togetherness, love, and peace. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring you peace, prosperity, and boundless happiness. Enjoy the festivities!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Facebook Quotes

Eid is a day of sharing love, joy, and gratitude. Let’s spread happiness and celebrate together! #EidMubarak

May the magic of Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with endless joy. #HappyEid

On this holy day, let’s cherish the blessings of life and spread kindness everywhere. #EidBlessings

Eid is not just a festival; it’s a reminder of love, sacrifice, and devotion. Wishing everyone a blessed Eid! #EidCelebrations

Celebrate Eid with a heart full of love and a soul filled with gratitude. Wishing you all happiness and peace! #Eid2025

May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and fill your life with goodness. #EidMubarak

Eid is a celebration of faith, devotion, and unity. Let’s cherish this beautiful festival together. #EidHappiness

Happiness is doubled when shared with loved ones. Wishing you a delightful and blessed Eid! #EidVibes

Let’s embrace the spirit of giving and kindness on this joyous occasion. Eid Mubarak to all! #EidJoy

May this Eid bring countless moments of joy, love, and success to your life. Stay blessed! #Eid2025

This Eid, let’s come together to spread love, kindness, and joy. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-al-Fitr 2025!

Also read: Salman Khan's Sikander black embroidered kurta a hit before Eid 2025, it is being sold at Rs...