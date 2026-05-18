Eid Al Adha 2026: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, know Bakrid date; Why is it celebrated?

Muslims worldwide have started preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, famously called Bakrid. It is considered one of the most revered festivals in Islam. The crescent moon, that marks the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH-2026, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 17.

Muslims worldwide have started preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, famously called Bakrid. It is considered one of the most revered festivals in Islam. The crescent moon, that marks the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH-2026, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 17.

When is Id-Al-Adha or Bakrid?

Due to the sighting on Sunday, Monday, May 18, will be the first day of the holy month. Haj 1447 AH-2025 will start next Monday, May 25. Therefore, the Day of Arafah will be observed Tuesday, May 26, making Eid al-Adha take place on Wednesday, May 27.

The Saudi Supreme Court made the announcement after the sighting of the crescent moon in various regions across the Kingdom. Long before the announcement, the Supreme Court had called on all Muslims the Saudi Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah on the evening of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Oman, Malaysia and Indonesia have also announced that Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah after the crescent moon was sighted, and this means that Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, in these countries as well.

“Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal Lucknow announces that the Eid ul-Adha moon was not sighted today. Therefore, Eid ul-Adha will be observed on May 28, 2026, and the Eid ul-Adha prayer will be offered at the Eidgah, Lucknow, at 10.00 a.m,” Chairman of Islamic Centre of India and Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said.

What is Bakrid?

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, which is the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. While Arafat Day is commemorated the day before. The day is observed to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), an Islam messenger, and his wife Hajrah, who sacrificed their son, Prophet Ismail (Ishmael), to show obedience to God's command.

The Muslims worldwide, therefore, celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families then feast on the sacrificed goat's meat and distribute it to the poor.

It is also a time when Hajj in Makkah takes place. Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage that followers of Islam undertake and are mandated to do so at least once in their lives.