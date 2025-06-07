Here are over 50 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-al-Adha 2025: Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic festivals. It is also called the 'festival of sacrifice' or 'Bakrid' and will soon be observed by Muslims all around the world. After Eid al-Fitr, it is regarded as the second-most important festival in the Islamic calendar. On June 7, Muslims all over the world will perform prayers at mosques or open spaces and will listen to sermons delivered by religious leaders.

Here are over 50 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha:

May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

May Allah grace you with his heavenly blessings and reward and abundantly for your holy sacrifice!

Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with His mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid day!

The best part of Eid is celebrating with loved ones. Wishing a happy Eid-ul-Adha to you and your dear family!

Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak to all my family members. May Allah’s blessings be upon you throughout every step of your life and especially on this day of sacrifice.

Sending warm wishes to my family on Eid. Wishing that may this Eid bring all the joy, happiness, and blessings!

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid-ul-Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak.

It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss, it’s a day of blessing and peace. It is a day to reflect and ponder. Most of all, it’s a day to celebrate together. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak! Have a lovely one with your friends and family.

Eid is a happy occasion, and we should always celebrate it with our family and friends. Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Wishing you peace, happiness, and prosperity! May Allah open the doors of joy for you. Eid Mubarak!

May your home be blessed with warmth, your heart with contentment, and your life with prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah reward you for all good deeds and shower your life with success. Wishing you a very happy Eid!

Trust Allah, dream big, work hard and you will succeed. Happy Eid-Ul-Fitar!

Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid ul adha!

I wish you and your family a happy, healthy and joyful Eid ul Adha Mubarak. I have been blessed with many good people in life and you are one of them.

May the sacrifice we make in the name of Allah on Bakrid teach us to be kinder, compassionate, and more devoted to Allah. Eid Ul Adha Mubarak dear parents!

Eid Mubarak to all my family members. May Allah endow you with His Rahamat, Barakah, and reward you for your absolute obedience and Holy sacrifice!

You are a beautiful gift that I have received from God and I treasure you the most. Sending you lots of love and wishes on this Eid ul Adha.

Happy Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you, love! May the significance of Eid ul Adha strengthen your faith and light up your world with countless blessings.

Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid ul-Adha. May Allah bless you with his divine grace.

May this Eid ul Adha be a source of peace, love, and inspiration for you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid be a reminder of the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim and his family and may it inspire us to follow in their footsteps. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha can help us reflect on our lives and offer help to those who need it. May Allah accept our sacrifices on Eid!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid, may Allah bless you with love, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Sending you warm wishes on Eid and wishing that it brings your way ever joys and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and family. Eid Mubarak!

May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

As we celebrate Eid, may Allah bless you with kindness, patience, and love. Eid Mubarak!

