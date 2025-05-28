The moon of Dhul-Hijjah (12th month of the Islamic calendar) was seen in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, May 27.

Eid al-Adha 2025 Moon Sighting: Eid-ul-Adha, also called Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the holiest festivals in Islam. Celebrated by Muslims across the world, this festival is not just about sacrifice but also a symbol of devotion, faith, and kindness. It honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son to follow Allah’s command. However, before the sacrifice was carried out, Allah replaced the son with a ram, showing that it was a test of faith.

When will Eid be celebrated in Saudi Arabia?

The crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month in the Islamic lunar calendar, was seen in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, May 27. Dhul-Hijjah began there on Wednesday, May 28. As a result, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025.

What will be the date of Eid in India?

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries, the moon sighting will be attempted on Wednesday, May 28. If the moon is seen, Dhul Hijja will begin on Thursday, May 29, and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025. However, if the moon is not seen today, Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, June 8.

Why is Bakrid celebrated?

Bakrid reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah. According to Islamic beliefs, Allah asked Ibrahim to sacrifice his most beloved thing. Ibrahim, obeying Allah's order, decided to sacrifice his son, but just before the sacrifice, Allah replaced his son with a ram. This showed that it was only a test of faith. According to tradition, an animal is sacrificed on Bakrid and its meat is divided into three parts, one for the poor, one for relatives, and one for the family.

Celebration

On this day, people take a bath and wear clean or new clothes. They visit the mosque to offer prayers. Delicious sweets and dishes are prepared at homes, and friends and families visit each other's houses to wish 'Eid Mubarak'.

