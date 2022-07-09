Eid-al-Adha 2022: Latest mehendi designs for beautiful hands this Bakrid

Instagram(@_mehendi_by_gayu__)

Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated in India on July 10. To celebrate this festival, Muslims around the globe will spend time with friends and family. The annual Muslim festival is also known as Bakrid.

Muslims celebrate this day by making sacrifice of cattle. They consider Eid-al-Adha to be an important festival celebrated on the Zul Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar.

Muslims begin their day by waking up early to offer the first prayer of the day (Salat ul-Fajr). After doing their prayers, they eat their breakfast.

Next, they take a shower and wear new clothes before going for the Eid prayer. They also apply a special scent called as ittar.

All those who have faith in Islam then go to the mosque for a special congregational prayer, which is performed at different timings at different places.

Muslim women celebrate the festival by applying beautiful mehendi on their hands and feet. While some women prefer to get intricate designs, others like getting simple designs on their hands.

There are many kinds of mehendi styles and designs. You can get the Arabic mehendi design, Indian style mehendi design, Khafif mehendi design, Moroccan mehendi design, Jewellery mehendi design, tattoo mehendi design and lots more.

Here are some trendy mehendi designs that you can get on Eid-al-Adha 2022 to look even beautiful on the auspicious day