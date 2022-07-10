Eid al-Adha 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes for Bakrid

File photo

Millions of Muslims across the globe including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday, July 9.

However, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, will observe the occasion on Sunday, July 10. The festival is one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar.

Eid ul-Adha is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

Known as the feast of sacrifice, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

On Eid al-Adha, people visit their family and friends and feast together. You can extend some heartfelt wishes to your near and dear ones this Eid.

WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-al-Adha 2022

1. May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

2. Here’s wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you win every challenge of life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

3. May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022!

4. Enjoy peace, prosperity, and tranquillity. Offer your best to Allah and know that your sacrifice will be rewarded with the most divine blessings of all.

5. Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha.

6. May the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!

7. Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Bakrid.

8. May happiness and peace embrace your life on this Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family.

