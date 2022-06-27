Headlines

Lifestyle

Eggs, spinach, nuts: Food items to include in your diet to prevent hair fall in monsoons

Eggs, jamun, spinach, nuts, and ginger are superfoods you must include in your diet for stimulating hair growth and well-nourished hair.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

During the monsoons, people experience an enormous amount of hair fall with other hair problems such as dandruff and excessively oily scalp. Making dietary adjustments is a good measure for preventing hair fall and some necessary food items must be included in your diet for supporting well-nourished hair.

Five food you must include in your diet to prevent hair fall

Eggs: Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, that help in stimulating roots. Having boiled eggs or omelettes in your breakfast is a good measure to include eggs in your diet.

Spinach: As seen in the popular cartoon show Popeye the Sailor, spinach is rich in iron and thus, it helps in maintaining hair growth. Palak parantha and palak paneer are tasty options that should be included to prevent hair fall.

Jamun: Extremely rich in Vitamin C, Jamun helps in producing collagen and thus it helps in boosting the strength of the scalp. It should be eaten as a whole fruit or can be taken in the form of juices or shakes.


READ | Turmeric, Garlic, Nuts: 5 foods to include in your monsoon diet

Nuts: Walnuts and almonds are rich sources of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, biotin, protein, and magnesium, which help in nourishing hair growth and scalp. A handful of nuts must be included daily in your diet.

Ginger: Ginger is used for the treatment of dandruff and irritated or itchy scalp as it improves hair growth, and keeps hair glossy and smooth. Ginger tea is a great drink for the monsoon season.

The average person loses 50 to 100 strands of hair per day. This may appear to be a large number, yet it pales in comparison to the 1,00,000 hair follicles on your head. If you're losing more hair than usual, it's worth talking to your doctor about, especially if it's accompanied by additional symptoms like exhaustion, anxiety, itching, and mood swings.

