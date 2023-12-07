Headlines

Lifestyle

Effortlessly remove wrinkles: Say goodbye to ironing with premium and powerful clothes steamers on Amazon

Steam your clothes in a minute with these amazing and easy-to-use clothes steamers available on Amazon. Hurry up and grab the deals now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Buying a clothes steamer is like having your own personal wrinkle-removing magic wand. It's super easy to use and saves you so much time compared to ironing and it's gentle on your clothes, so you don't have to worry about damaging them. With a clothes steamer, you'll always have perfectly smooth and fresh-looking outfits.

BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer At Rs 2,399

 

  • This cloth steamer packs a punch with its 1000W power and super-fast 30-second heating time
  • When the indicator light is red, it means the iron is heating up, and when it turns off, it's preheated and ready to go
  • It's foldable and portable, making it a space-saving and travel-friendly companion
  • Not only can you use it vertically, but it's also drip-free, so you can use it horizontally on an ironing board to steam your garments.

Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes At Rs 2,199

  • This cloth steamer is super lightweight and portable, with dimensions of 223 x 158 x 120 mm
  • The steamer comes with a detachable water tank that holds 230 ml of water
  • With this capacity, it can run for at least 10 minutes, giving you plenty of steaming time
  • Just hold down the button while steaming, and as soon as you let go, the vapour stops. 

AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer At Rs 2,155

  • This steamer is perfect for both vertical and horizontal steaming, making your clothes and fabrics look fresh and crease-free in no time
  • It's ideal for a wide variety of fabrics, including heavily embroidered garments, designer wear, pleated outfits, jackets, and more
  • The ceramic-coated steam plate ensures even heat distribution and quick heating for perfect results every time.

Rossmann Garment Steamer for Clothes At Rs 2,699

   

  • With its heated ceramic sole plate and 1500 watts of power, it delivers continuous high-pressure dry steam of up to 30 gms
  •  Not only does it remove wrinkles, but it also kills 100% of germs and bacteria without the need for chemicals or sanitizers
  • Safety is a top priority with advanced features like auto-shutoff when not in use, auto-stop when the water is over, and a thermostat for optimal temperature regulation.

