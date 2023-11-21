Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

WhatsApp users can now link link email address with their accounts

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

Make perfect rotis effortlessly with premium roti makers on Amazon

Check out the perfect range of roti makers exclusively available on Amazon and unlock great offers. Get up to 43% off. Grab the deal now.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Roti makers are such a convenient and time-saving kitchen appliance. No more rolling and patting dough, just pop it in the roti maker and voila, perfectly round and fluffy rotis in no time. It's definitely a game-changer when it comes to making rotis at home.With all the cool features and benefits, it's hard not to get excited about it. 

Libra Multipurpose Roti Maker At Rs 2,299

  • Get up to 30% off on this roti maker 
  • It's made with a sturdy stainless steel housing, so no worries about rusting and the non-stick coated heating plates with an 8.5-inch diameter make it super easy to make rotis and chapatis
  • One cool feature of the Libra Roti Maker is the double indicator lamps, one shows the power supply, while the other indicates the thermostatic control and it saves electricity and maintains the perfect temperature for your rotis
  • The Libra Roti Maker comes with a revolutionary anti-fall plate design, this means you can not only make rotis and chapatis but also prepare liquid dough items like omelettes, dosas, chilas, khakras, and even paneer tikkas. 

Hilton 2 in 1 Upgraded Roti Maker At Rs 1,989

  • Get up to 43% off on this roti maker 
  • The roti maker you're talking about is designed with a power supply of 220-240 VAC, 900 W, and operates at a frequency of 50Hz/60Hz, it's great to know that it has a scratch-proof and metal-resistant non-stick coating
  • It allows you to make not only rotis but also dosas, omelettes, chilas, khakras, and even vegetables
  • Just a friendly reminder, make sure to keep the mains cord away from the hot surface to avoid any accidents.

Prestige Roti Maker At Rs 2,999

  •  This roti maker is built with a durable stainless steel body, which ensures its longevity in the kitchen
  • With a powerful 900-watt motor, it can quickly heat up and make your cooking process more efficient
  • The non-stick plate is a fantastic feature that allows you to easily make not only chapatis but also other items like dosas, parathas, and more
  • The non-stick surface ensures that your food doesn't stick to the plate, making it easier to clean up afterward.

HoneyTail Multipurpose Roti Maker At Rs 2,299

  • The electric automatic roti maker you're talking about is packed with some amazing features, it has double indicator lamps - one to indicate the power supply and the other for thermostatic control, which turns on and off once the desired temperature is reached
  • This not only ensures efficient power usage but also helps in maintaining the perfect temperature for making rotis
  • The roti maker is made with a sturdy stainless steel housing, so you don't have to worry about rusting and the non-stick coated heating plates, with an 8.5-inch diameter, make the process of making rotis and chapatis super easy
  • The revolutionary anti-fall plate design allows you to prepare liquid dough items like omelettes, dosas, chilas, khakras, and of course, rotis
  • Safety-wise, the roti maker comes with heat-resistant bakelite handles and housing, making it safe to use.

