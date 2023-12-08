Headlines

Lifestyle

Effortlessly extract every drop of juice with premium handle juicers on Amazon

Get your daily dose with vitamins with the perfect range of handle juicers available on Amazon and say goodbye to manual efforts. Grab the deal now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Dec 08, 2023

Handle juicers are not only trendy and versatile, but they also make juicing a breeze. With a handle juicer, you can easily extract every drop of juice from your favourite fruits and vegetables and they are so convenient to use and clean. 

NVF Hand Juicer For Fruits And Vegetables With Steel Handle At Rs 789

  • It's made with premium ABS Plastic, which is super durable and safe. You can easily detach all the parts for a thorough wash, and the suction base is hand-washable
  • It's so versatile, perfect for juicing a variety of fruits like carrots, pomegranates, and more
  • You'll get a juicer with a waste collector, so you can enjoy fresh juice hassle-free

DELISOGA Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer At Rs 899

  • It's super portable, with a steel handle that makes it easy to carry
  •  Whether you're planning a picnic or moving around the kitchen, this lightweight, compact juicer is your go-to
  • Unlike pricey electrical juicers, this manual hand juicer fits right into your budget.

APEX Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer At Rs 559

  • You can easily detach the parts for a quick manual wash
  •  It has a sleek and compact design that adds a touch of style to your kitchen
  • The package includes one juicer with a steel handle. 

Slings Elegant Fruit & Vegetable Juicer with Steel Handle At Rs 684

  • This juicer has an upgraded design with an extra-long shaft, which means you can extract 30% more juice
  •  It's proudly made in India with food-grade plastic, ensuring the safety of your juices
  • The package includes a juicer collector with a strainer, a waste collector tray, a pusher, and a stainless steel handle.

