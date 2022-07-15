Search icon
Eating Disorders: What are Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa - symptoms and cure

These are the eating disorders that you should know about.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Pixabay

Eating disorders can be simply described as a range of psychological conditions that cause unhealthy eating habits to develop. They might start with an obsession with food, body weight, or body shape. 

They are broadly categorised into two types -- Anorexia Nerbvosa and Bulimia Nervosa. They can have similar symptoms, such as distorted body image. However, they are characterised by different food-related behaviors.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa, or simply called anorexia, is an eating disorder characterised by abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight, and a distorted perception of weight. People with anorexia place a high value on controlling their weight and shape, using extreme efforts that tend to significantly interfere with their lives.

People with this disorder show the following symptoms 

  • eating very little, avoiding foods high in calories, or missing meals completely.
  • Being dishonest about what they eat and their body weight.
  • Wearing baggy clothes to avoid revealing how thin they are.
  • Taking medication to reduce hunger.
  • Having rituals around eating.
  • Exercising excessively may result in fainting.

Treatment of this disorder 

A healthcare professional will make a comprehensive plan to address the individual’s specific needs.

It will involve a team of specialists who can help the person overcome the physical, emotional, social, and psychological challenges that they face.

Family and friends can provide crucial support. If they can understand the condition and identify its signs and symptoms, they can support the individual during recovery and help prevent a relapse.

Bulimia Nervosa 

Bulimia nervosa, commonly called bulimia, is a serious, potentially life-threatening eating disorder. People with bulimia may secretly binge eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over their eating and then purge, trying to get rid of the extra calories in an unhealthy way.

People with this disorder show the following symptoms 

  • Feeling weak and tired
  •  swollen or sore throat or neck due to vomiting
  • Bad breath or a tear in the throat linked to stomach acid
  • Abdominal pain or bloating
  • Oral health problems, such as tooth loss or broken teeth
  • Irregular periods
  • Fits and muscle spasms

Treatment of this disorder

If you think a loved one may have symptoms of bulimia, have an open and honest discussion about your concerns. You can't force someone to seek professional care, but you can offer encouragement and support. You can also help find a qualified doctor or mental health professional, make an appointment, and even offer to go along. Steer someone toward healthier behavior or professional treatment before the situation worsens. Foster and reinforce a healthy body image in your children, no matter what their size or shape. Avoid talking about weight at home. Discourage dieting, especially when it involves unhealthy weight-control behaviors, such as fasting, using weight-loss supplements or laxatives, or self-induced vomiting.

