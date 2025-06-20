Drinking enough water daily supports fat loss, boosts metabolism, curbs hunger, and improves overall health and organ function.

Many people don’t realise how important drinking enough water is, especially when trying to lose fat. Water makes up more than two-thirds of the human body and is needed for many vital processes. Yet, we often underestimate its role in maintaining a healthy body and supporting fat loss. Water is essential for boosting metabolism, helping digestion, and making you feel full, which can stop you from eating too much. It also improves your physical performance and lowers the chances of getting muscle cramps. In fact, drinking enough water regularly can even help you lose weight when done correctly.

All our organ systems, including the heart, brain, kidneys, and skin, work better when we’re well-hydrated. If you don’t drink enough water, your body starts to struggle on different levels, from tiny molecular processes to larger, more noticeable problems. A study published by the JAMA Network, which reviewed 18 clinical trials, found that changes in water intake had a clear effect on weight loss and kidney stone (nephrolithiasis) cases. Some studies even suggested that drinking more water may help control diabetes, prevent migraines, and reduce urinary tract infections and low blood pressure, although more research is needed in those areas.

When to Drink Water Matters

Experts suggest drinking a glass of water before meals, as it can reduce your appetite. Although drinking water throughout the day is great, having it before eating can be especially helpful for controlling hunger.

Experts recommend drinking 3 litres of water daily for women and 4 litres for men. They say not to rely only on feeling thirsty. The National Academy of Medicine advises men to drink about 13 eight-ounce cups and women about 9 cups of fluid daily. A common health tip is to aim for 8 cups of water per day.

On hot days or when you’re outdoors or exercising, it’s important to drink even more. For physical activity, try to drink around 250 ml of water every 30 minutes. A simple way to check if you’re hydrated is by looking at your urine, it should be light and straw-coloured. If it’s darker, you probably need more water.

In short, staying well-hydrated can help with fat loss, improve your overall health, and make you feel better every day.