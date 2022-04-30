Easy ways to take care of dry, chapped lips

Photo credit/Pixabay

Chapped lips are a problem that can occur at any time of year. If the harsh effects of the sun or your cosmetic products aren't causing your lips to crack and peel, it's the harsh impacts of the sun or your cosmetic goods.

While lip balms can surely assist, there are a number of other home cures you can try.

Exfoliate

Lips that are dry and chapped can cause the skin to lift and flake. Exfoliating your lips gently removes dead skin cells that hinder your lip balm from reaching and hydrating the fresh skin beneath flaky patches.

Apply coconut oil

Lips, unlike the rest of your body's skin, have a weak barrier function. This implies they're more susceptible to the elements than other regions of your body's skin, such as wind, heat, and cold. Throughout the day, apply coconut oil to chapped lips as needed. Apply the oil to your lips with a cotton swab or a clean finger.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has a variety of applications, although it is most recognised for its usage as a sunburn cure. Its anti-inflammatory and relaxing characteristics make it an excellent treatment for cracked lips.

You can buy organic aloe vera in the form of a gel or utilise fresh aloe vera from an aloe plant's leaf. To do so, take a leaf from the plant and slice it open to get the gel out. Keep it in a bottle and use your fingertips to apply the gel to your lips as needed.

Because the enzymes in aloe vera have mild exfoliating effects, you'll want to use it only two or three times per day.

Petroleum jelly

Oils and waxes do not seal in water as well as petroleum jelly. It's also cheap and easy to come by, both online and in drugstores.

However, if your lips are sunburned, you'll want to look for another choice. Petroleum, according to the AAD, seals in the heat from burns.