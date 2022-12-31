Easy to make vegetarian recipes you can make for your New Year's party

Are you in the mood to celebrate the new year with some delicious and easy vegetarian recipes? Look no further! Here are three tasty options that are sure to impress your guests and satisfy your appetite:

Roasted Vegetable Quiche: This quiche is packed with flavor and nutrients, and it's a great way to use up any vegetables you have on hand. Simply roast your favorite vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and zucchini) in the oven until tender. Then, whisk together eggs, milk, and some shredded cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the roasted vegetables in a pie dish, and bake until the quiche is set and golden brown. Serve it warm with a side salad for a complete meal.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers: These burgers are hearty, satisfying, and perfect for a new year party. Simply brush portobello mushroom caps with olive oil and grill them until tender. Meanwhile, toast some buns and prepare your favorite toppings (such as lettuce, tomato, avocado, and hummus). Assemble the burgers by placing the grilled mushrooms on the buns and topping them with your desired ingredients. Serve with sweet potato fries or a side salad for a delicious and satisfying meal.

Spaghetti Squash with Garlic and Parmesan: This recipe is quick, easy, and delicious. Simply cut a spaghetti squash in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds, and roast it in the oven until tender. Then, use a fork to scrape the spaghetti-like strands out of the squash. In a separate pan, sauté some minced garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add the spaghetti squash strands to the pan and toss them with the garlic and some grated Parmesan cheese. Serve hot and garnish with fresh herbs for added flavor.

These are just a few ideas to get you started, but there are countless other vegetarian recipes you can try for your new year party. From dips and appetizers to main dishes and desserts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So get creative and have fun experimenting with new flavors and ingredients. Happy cooking