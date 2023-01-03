Easy fruit custard recipe for healthy morning break-fast

Representational image

Fruit Custard is a very healthy and tasty dish. It is made of milk and fruits. If you want to make something sweet in a very short time, then this is the best. It takes very less time to make and it is very easy to make. It takes a maximum of 10 minutes to make it.

Ingredients to make fruit custard

Milk - 1 liter

Custard powder - 2 tbsp

Apple chopped - 1

Pomegranate - 1

Kiwi – 1

Grapes – 14-15

Cashew - 10-12

sugar - as per taste

Fruit custard recipe

To make fruit custard, first cut apple and kiwi into small pieces. After this, cut the grapes into two pieces. Now take pomegranate and peel it and take out its seeds in a bowl. Apart from this, if you want to include any other seasonal fruit in fruit custard, you can do so. Now take out half a cup of cold milk and put the rest of the milk in a utensil and put it on the gas to boil. Boil the milk on low flame and add sugar as per taste to it.

Now put custard powder in half a cup of cold milk extracted from before and mix it well. In the meantime, when the milk comes to a boil, pour the cold milk mixed with custard in a thin stream. Keep stirring it with the help of a spoon. During this, keep the gas flame low. By continuously stirring the milk with a spoon, it will not stick to the bottom of the utensil. Boil the milk till it thickens. It will take 5-7 minutes for it to thicken.

When the milk becomes thick, take it out in a bowl and cool it by keeping the bowl in cold water while stirring it with a spoon. Due to this, the cream will not be able to set on the milk. When the milk cools down, mix all the chopped fruits in it and keep the custard in the fridge for 45 minutes. After the fixed time, take out the fruit custard from the fridge. Your delicious and cooling fruit custard is ready. Garnish it with some pomegranate seeds before serving.