Easy drinks you can make at home to reduce menstrual cramps

Photo credit/Pixabay

Not only what you eat, but also what you drink, has a significant part in minimising period cramps.



Here are drinks to consume to reduce period cramps.

Water

It's crucial to stay hydrated at all times, but it's especially important during your period. This is because water aids digestion and prevents bloating, which is not only unpleasant but may also be painful. Water also aids in circulation and transports nutrient-rich blood to the areas where it is needed during your period.



Smoothies

Period discomfort may be relieved by a good, fresh, nutrient-dense smoothie, especially if it's loaded with leafy green veggies! This green smoothie with kiwi and ginger, for example, has vitamins and minerals that your body may be lacking at this time of the month. Almond milk and spinach, both healthy providers of magnesium and iron, are among the ingredients.

Many women experience exhaustion and low energy during their period, which can be exacerbated by low iron levels, so increasing your iron intake at this time can be beneficial. Magnesium, on the other hand, provides a muscle-relaxing impact that aids in the relief of cramps. It can also have an effect on mood, helping to alleviate anxiety.



Ginger Tea

Ginger is a fantastic component that might help you feel better during your period. It contains anti-inflammatory qualities and can aid in the relief of severe cramps. In fact, studies have shown that ginger is just as efficient as ibuprofen for reducing menstruation pain. In addition, if your period is accompanied by nausea, illness, or stomach trouble, ginger can help alleviate these symptoms.



Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea contains compounds that may help with menstrual cramps. 2 This is due to the fact that these substances (hippurate and glycine) may both ease muscle spasms and calm the uterus. Chamomile, like ginger, has anti-inflammatory qualities that may help relieve cramps even more.



It's worth noting that these caffeine-free beverages are quite relaxing, so if your mood is erratic during your period, these can be some good options for you.