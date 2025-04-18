Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion by the Romans.

Easter 2025: Easter is more than just a springtime festivity. It is the heart of the Christian faith, honouring the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Falling just after the solemn observance of Good Friday, Easter marks a day of joy, hope and new beginnings for Christians across the globe. Read on to know when Easter will be celebrated in 2025, along with its historical and religious significance.

Easter 2025 Date: When is Easter Sunday?

In 2025, Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 20. Unlike Christmas which is celebrated on a fixed date, Easter follows the lunar calendar. It is observed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon following the spring equinox. This causes the date to vary each year, usually falling between March 22 and April 25.

Easter 2025: History and Significance

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion by the Romans. According to the New Testament, Jesus was arrested, tried and crucified under the orders of Pontius Pilate. He was buried and on the third day, now known as Easter Sunday, he rose from the dead.

The resurrection is the foundation of Christian belief. It represents triumph over sin and death and is a symbol of hope, renewal and eternal life. Easter also marks the end of the 40 days of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. Holy Week leads up to Easter and includes Maundy Thursday which remembers Jesus’ Last Supper, Good Friday which marks his crucifixion and Holy Saturday which signifies the waiting period before the resurrection.

Easter is also closely connected to the Jewish festival of Passover, both in theme and timing. Both observances highlight liberation, new life and spiritual awakening.

How is Easter Celebrated?

Easter is celebrated with joy, faith and family. Christians begin the day by attending Easter Vigil services, either late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning. Churches are decorated with fresh flowers such as lilies, symbolising purity and resurrection.

One of the most popular Easter traditions involves Easter eggs, which symbolise new life. People decorate eggs, exchange chocolate-filled ones and organise egg hunts for children. The Easter Bunny,

