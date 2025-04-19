Get ready to indulge in an unforgettable Easter feast with these must-try recipes!

Easter Sunday is a time to celebrate with family, friends, and, of course, delicious food. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet meal at home, brunch is the perfect way to mark the occasion. This year, elevate your Easter brunch with five unique and mouthwatering recipes that combine seasonal ingredients, vibrant flavours, and a touch of festivity. From fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes to savoury spring vegetable frittata, these dishes will not only impress your guests but also make your Easter celebration truly memorable. Get ready to indulge in an unforgettable Easter feast with these must-try recipes!

1. Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Berry Compote

Kick off your Easter brunch with light and fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. The addition of ricotta makes the pancakes extra creamy, while the hint of lemon zest adds a refreshing burst of spring flavour. Top them with a homemade berry compote made from mixed berries, sugar, and a dash of lemon juice. The sweet and tangy topping perfectly balances the richness of the pancakes, making this dish a standout at your brunch table.

2. Devilled Egg Crostini

A modern twist on the classic devilled egg, this recipe serves the creamy, tangy filling on crispy crostini. Toasted baguette slices provide a crunchy base, while the devilled egg mixture is made with boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, and a touch of vinegar for extra zing. Garnish with crispy bacon bits, fresh chives, or a sprinkle of paprika for a flavourful bite-sized treat that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

3. Spring Vegetable Frittata

For a light and nutritious option, a spring vegetable frittata is a must-try. This dish is packed with vibrant seasonal vegetables like asparagus, spinach, and cherry tomatoes, all baked into a fluffy egg base. A touch of goat cheese adds creaminess and flavour to each bite. Serve it warm or at room temperature for an easy, fuss-free dish that will leave your guests feeling satisfied and refreshed.

4. Hot Cross Bun French Toast

Turn your leftover hot cross buns into something special with this indulgent French toast recipe. Soak the buns in a cinnamon-vanilla egg mixture, then cook them until golden and crispy on the outside, while remaining soft and custardy inside. Top with maple syrup, whipped cream, or fresh berries for a sweet, comforting treat that captures the flavours of Easter. It's the perfect way to use up hot cross buns while making something truly delicious.

5. Carrot Cake Muffins with Cream Cheese Frosting

End your Easter brunch on a sweet note with these moist and spiced carrot cake muffins. Loaded with grated carrots, cinnamon, and nutmeg, these muffins are a springtime favourite. Once baked, top them with a smooth and tangy cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of chopped walnuts or raisins for added texture. These muffins offer the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, making them an irresistible Easter dessert.

