Easter 2024: Why is Easter celebrated? Date, history, significance, celebration of this festival

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started her firm with Rs 1 lakh, turned it into...

Social media influencer faces backlash over airport conveyor belt stunt, video goes viral

Meet IAS officer, who resigned from TCS, cracked several govt exams before clearing UPSC CSE, with AIR...

Janki Bodiwala chooses favourite between Shaitaan, Vash; reveals her parents' reaction to film: 'Mom was...'| Exclusive

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started her firm with Rs 1 lakh, turned it into...

Social media influencer faces backlash over airport conveyor belt stunt, video goes viral

Janki Bodiwala chooses favourite between Shaitaan, Vash; reveals her parents' reaction to film: 'Mom was...'| Exclusive

8 homemade drinks for healthy and glowing skin

9 films that celebrate brother-sister bond 

Low calorie fruits to help you lose weight in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Janki Bodiwala chooses favourite between Shaitaan, Vash; reveals her parents' reaction to film: 'Mom was...'| Exclusive

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

Meet actress who made superhit debut in Bollywood, then quit acting after many flop films to become...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Easter 2024: Why is Easter celebrated? Date, history, significance, celebration of this festival

This year, Easter will be celebrated by the Christian community across the world on Sunday, March 31.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Easter is a special time for Christians all over the world. It's when they remember that Jesus came back to life after dying. This shows that life can win over death. Easter reminds people to keep hoping, even when things seem really hard. Families come together for prayers, decorate eggs, and play games. Easter doesn't have a set date like Christmas. It usually happens three days after Jesus died and comes after a time of fasting called Lent, which lasts for 40 days.

Date:

This year, Easter will be celebrated by the Christian community across the world on Sunday, March 31.

History:

Easter comes from a story in the New Testament of the Bible. It tells how Jesus was arrested by the Romans because he said he was the "Son of God." They decided to kill him by nailing him to a cross. Three days later, he came back to life, and that's why we celebrate Easter. This day is connected to the Jewish holiday called Passover.

According to the New Testament, Easter happened on the third day after Jesus was buried following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. It marks the end of Lent, a 40-day time of fasting, prayer, and saying sorry for mistakes.

Significance:

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ, signifying his victory over death and his ascension to heaven after sacrificing himself for humanity's sins. The culmination of the Passion of Christ, it encompasses Lent, Holy Week—including events like Holy Thursday (also known as Maundy Thursday, honoring the Last Supper), Good Friday (observing the crucifixion), and ultimately, Easter Sunday.

Celebrations:

Easter is a special time when people celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Families gather for meals and church services. Children hunt for colorful Easter eggs hidden in gardens or parks. They also enjoy treats like chocolate bunnies and candy. Some communities hold parades or events to mark the occasion. It's a joyful time to be together, share love, and reflect on new beginnings. Many decorate eggs and homes with flowers symbolizing spring's renewal. Whether through prayers or festivities, Easter brings hope and happiness to people around the world, reminding them of the importance of faith, love, and renewal.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

Meet actress whose father never accepted her, left studies after family faced financial ruin, became a superstar, now..

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

IPL 2024: 16 year-old Afghan set to join KKR squad, to replace…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement