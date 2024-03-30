Easter 2024: Why is Easter celebrated? Date, history, significance, celebration of this festival

This year, Easter will be celebrated by the Christian community across the world on Sunday, March 31.

Easter is a special time for Christians all over the world. It's when they remember that Jesus came back to life after dying. This shows that life can win over death. Easter reminds people to keep hoping, even when things seem really hard. Families come together for prayers, decorate eggs, and play games. Easter doesn't have a set date like Christmas. It usually happens three days after Jesus died and comes after a time of fasting called Lent, which lasts for 40 days.

Date:

History:

Easter comes from a story in the New Testament of the Bible. It tells how Jesus was arrested by the Romans because he said he was the "Son of God." They decided to kill him by nailing him to a cross. Three days later, he came back to life, and that's why we celebrate Easter. This day is connected to the Jewish holiday called Passover.

According to the New Testament, Easter happened on the third day after Jesus was buried following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. It marks the end of Lent, a 40-day time of fasting, prayer, and saying sorry for mistakes.

Significance:

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ, signifying his victory over death and his ascension to heaven after sacrificing himself for humanity's sins. The culmination of the Passion of Christ, it encompasses Lent, Holy Week—including events like Holy Thursday (also known as Maundy Thursday, honoring the Last Supper), Good Friday (observing the crucifixion), and ultimately, Easter Sunday.

Celebrations:

Easter is a special time when people celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Families gather for meals and church services. Children hunt for colorful Easter eggs hidden in gardens or parks. They also enjoy treats like chocolate bunnies and candy. Some communities hold parades or events to mark the occasion. It's a joyful time to be together, share love, and reflect on new beginnings. Many decorate eggs and homes with flowers symbolizing spring's renewal. Whether through prayers or festivities, Easter brings hope and happiness to people around the world, reminding them of the importance of faith, love, and renewal.