Easter 2023: Why is easter celebrated? History, significance of the Christian festival

Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. It is considered the most important Christian holiday and is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically falling between March 22 and April 25.

Easter 2023: History

The history of Easter dates back to the time of Jesus Christ, who was crucified by the Romans and died on a Friday, which is now known as Good Friday. Three days later, on a Sunday, he rose from the dead, which is known as Easter Sunday.

The name "Easter" is believed to have originated from the Old English word "Ēastre," which was the name of a pagan festival celebrating the arrival of spring. The Christian holiday of Easter was established in the 4th century and was intended to replace the pagan celebration with a Christian one.

Easter 2023: Significance

Easter is significant to Christians because it represents the victory of Jesus Christ over sin and death. It is seen as a symbol of hope, renewal, and new beginnings. For Christians, it is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and celebration, often marked by attending church services, participating in special events, and sharing meals with family and friends.

Easter is also associated with various customs and traditions, such as the Easter bunny, Easter eggs, and Easter baskets, which have become popular secular symbols of the holiday. The Easter bunny is said to bring eggs and other treats to children, while the eggs themselves are seen as a symbol of new life and rebirth.

Also read: Happy Easter 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and greetings to share with loved ones